AUSTIN (AP) — Augie Garrido, who won national baseball championships at the University of Texas and Cal State Fullerton, has died. He was 79.

The University of Texas announced his death on Thursday and said he had recently suffered a stroke.

augie garrido 53152940 Champion University Of Texas Baseball Coach Augie Garrido Dies At 79

Head coach Augie Garrido #16 of the Texas Longhorns celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators during Game 2 of the championship series of the 59th College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 26, 2005 in Omaha, Nebraska. (credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Garrido won three College World Series titles with the Titans in 1979, 1984 and 1995. He also won titles at Texas in 2002 and 2005. He last coached the Longhorns in 2016 and his 1,975 career victories dating to 1969 rank first in college baseball. He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Garrido also coached at San Francisco State, Cal Poly and Illinois. He was a special assistant in the Texas athletic department since his final season with the Longhorns.

Garrido won 25 conference championship and national coach of the year honors six times. He was the first coach to win national championships with different schools.

