WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Weatherford-Parker County Special Crimes Unit arrested a Weatherford couple following a Child Protective Services home visit.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night, the initial investigation stemmed from an anonymous tip about drug use inside the home where a child was staying.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 5300 block of FM 51 North Thursday shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Investigators made contact with James Robert Minshew, 33, of Weatherford, and Chelsea Jo Garcia, 25, of Fort Worth.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a baggie containing .4 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside Garcia’s purse, which she admitted belonged to her, along with drug paraphernalia in her purse.

Deputies found two more baggies in the master bedroom containing 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Minshew told investigators the bedroom belonged to him.

Field tests of the narcotics showed positive results for methamphetamine.

Garcia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Parker County Jail.

Minshew was arrested and charged with manufacture delivery of a controlled substance and was also booked into the Parker County Jail.

The child was released into the custody of Child Protective Services.

No bond had been set as of late Thursday evening.

“Our Special Crimes Unit investigators will file both cases with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.

