BREAKING: Workers Injured In Hood County Chemical Plant Explosion | Chopper 11 Live
UPDATED: March 15, 2018  11:19 AM
Filed Under:Chemical plant, Cresson, explosion, fire, Hood County, Local TV, plant

CRESSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters are battling a huge fire after an explosion at a chemical plant in Hood County.

Sheriff Roger Deeds told CBS 11 News that one person was missing and another badly injured in the blast that happened at Tri-Chem Industries, in the city of Cresson on State Highway 171. So far, there have been no evacuations in the area.

Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett said the liquid chemical plant where the blast happened manufactures products like soap an acid. He said there has been a massive emergency crew response to the explosion. The Fort Worth Fire Department is sending 10 units to the scene for fire and hazardous materials support.

At least four ambulances reportedly responded to the scene. Cresson city leaders are telling anyone who came into contact with smoke to go to the hospital and get “checked out.”

Billowing smoke from the fire has forced the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to close part of southbound Highway 377 in Hood County and State Highway 171 in Cresson.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

