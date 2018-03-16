CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Aretha Franklin, Entertainment, sick, Singer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin is canceling two upcoming concerts on doctor’s orders.

The Queen of Soul’s management team says in a statement Friday that Franklin will not perform March 25 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey. That show would have taken place on her 76th birthday.

Franklin also won’t appear April 28 at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The legendary singer didn’t have an tour dates in North Texas.

The statement says the singer “has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months.” It adds that Franklin is “extremely disappointed she cannot perform as she had expected and hoped to.”

Last year, Franklin announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

