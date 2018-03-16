CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Beef, Cattle Industry, Meat, Petition, Plant-Based, U.S. Cattlemen's Association

(CBSNEWS.COM) – The nation’s largest cattle industry lobby group is fighting to defend the traditional meaning of the word “meat.” The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association filed a petition last month with the Department of Agriculture arguing that “lab-grown and plant-based products should not use the terms ‘meat’ or ‘beef'” on their labels.

Kelly Fogarty, whose family has raised Black Angus cattle for five generations, represents hundreds of ranchers as the executive vice president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association. For them, defining meat is easy.

“We don’t want them to think of a laboratory. We don’t want them to think of something that’s created under a microscope,” Fogarty told CBS News’ Jamie Yuccas.

The association is concerned about the increase of animal-free products that have names like Beefy Beyond Beef Crumbles, a plant-based product the company says tastes like real beef.

The Cattlemen’s federal petition argues “the labels of ‘beef’ or ‘meat’ should inform consumers that the product is derived naturally from animals as opposed to alternative proteins such as plants…artificially grown in a laboratory.”

But Ethan Brown, the CEO of Beyond Meat says it’s time to rethink that definition.

“The reason we want to use the word meat is that we firmly believe that this is a piece of meat. That if you look at meat not in terms of its origin… but if you look at meat in terms of composition – we are hitting all of those key points of composition,” Brown said.

At Beyond Meat’s Los Angeles-area lab, Brown’s team is working to replicate the texture, color and sensory experience of eating a traditional hamburger.

“I think it’s a mistake to dictate to the consumer what language they can use,” he said.

This isn’t the first fight over food labeling. Dairy farmers have, so far, been unsuccessful in their battle to make the word “milk” exclusive to products from cows. In some stores, these animal-free alternatives are currently sold alongside their competitors.

“We just don’t want there to be any confusion when it comes to our product,” Fogarty said.

Brown gives consumers more credit saying, “I think the consumer is smart. I think the consumer knows what plant-based meat is.”

Meat alternative sales were up six percent last year and are valued at around $500 million, but that’s still crumbs compared to the real meat industry which makes more than $50 billion annually. The USDA says it’s considering the cattle rancher’s petition and could finally decide which foods meet the definition.

“The consumer is moving in a direction where they say, ‘Look if I can continue to eat meat but it’s a plant-based meat and I know I get all these benefits, health, environment, animal welfare, etc. – why wouldn’t I do that?'” Brown said.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch