WICHITA, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.

The German Shepherd, named Irgo, arrived at a Wichita airport Thursday night after a flight on a private plane from Japan.

Kara Swindle and her two children were flying on United Airlines from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this week during a move to Wichita, Kansas.

When they went to pick up Irgo, they instead were given a Great Dane.

“I walked over to the kennel and I called his name. And up popped this Great Dane instead of my German Shepherd. And it was just instant tears because this wasn’t my dog and I had no idea where my dog was,” Swindle recalled on CBS This Morning.

United said in a statement that the dogs were somehow put on the wrong flights during a connecting flight in Denver.

Swindle wouldn’t say Thursday whether she is considering legal action. But she was pleased with United’s efforts to return Irgo. She said the dog seemed healthy and happy to be home.

United Airlines is still investigating how the mix-up happened and have not released any new information. They say the dogs were switched during their connection in Denver.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

