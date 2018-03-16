CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Handi-Craft is recalling more than 600,000 “Dr. Brown’s Lovey” pacifier and teether products sold in the U.S. and Canada because of a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a snap on the items can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children. Handi-Craft, which also makes baby bottles and other accessories, has received 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching.

CPSC officials said no injuries have been reported.

pacifier recall Dr. Brown Issues Pacifier Recall Citing Choking Hazard

(credit:drbrownsbaby.com)

The federal safety agency advised consumers to immediately take the pacifiers away from toddlers and contact the the company for a replacement or comparable merchandise.

The recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether holders sold in seven styles: giraffe, zebra, turtle, reindeer, frog, deer and bunny. About 590,000 of the products, which retail for around $10, nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 at stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R Us, Walmart and online at Amazon.com. Another 10,500 sold in Canada.

The products, imported by Handi-Craft, were made in China by Yangzhou Rich Arts and Crafts Co.

The company can be reached toll-free at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or information is also available on the Dr. Brown’s website.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.)

