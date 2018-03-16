DICKINSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday joined volunteers helping to rebuild homes in Dickinson, Texas damaged after Hurricane Harvey.

Abbott worked with volunteers from the Rebuild Texas Fund, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, 4B Disaster Response Network and Eight Days of Hope.

Governor Abbott spoke with volunteers from the various organizations to thank them for helping their fellow Texans in need.

The Governor also spoke with the homeowners impacted by Harvey and expressed his commitment to ensuring they receive the help they need to fully rebuild.

“Working with these volunteers and speaking with the families affected, it is still awe-inspiring to see the resiliency of the Texas spirit,” said Governor Abbott. “Although I am truly saddened to see these Texas communities still suffering, I want to assure them that we will continue to do all we can to help them fully recover. I am also thankful for these organizations and all the volunteers across Texas that have been essential to the recovery effort and helping rebuild Texas.”

While visiting with the volunteers and affected families, the Governor picked up a paint brush and did a little painting at one home.

Harvey made landfall in South Texas last August. Torrential rain swamped parts of Houston and surrounding areas.

Sixty-eight people were killed and the hurricane caused $125 billion in damage.