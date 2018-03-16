CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DICKINSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday joined volunteers helping to rebuild homes in Dickinson, Texas damaged after Hurricane Harvey.

Abbott worked with volunteers from the Rebuild Texas Fund, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, 4B Disaster Response Network and Eight Days of Hope.

Governor Abbott spoke with volunteers from the various organizations to thank them for helping their fellow Texans in need.

agov3 Governor Abbott Visits Homes Being Rebuilt After Hurricane Harvey

Governor Greg Abbott visits homes rebuilt after Hurricane Harvey (Office of the Governor)

The Governor also spoke with the homeowners impacted by Harvey and expressed his commitment to ensuring they receive the help they need to fully rebuild.

agov2 Governor Abbott Visits Homes Being Rebuilt After Hurricane Harvey

Governor Greg Abbott visits homes rebuilt after Hurricane Harvey (Office of the Governor)

“Working with these volunteers and speaking with the families affected, it is still awe-inspiring to see the resiliency of the Texas spirit,” said Governor Abbott. “Although I am truly saddened to see these Texas communities still suffering, I want to assure them that we will continue to do all we can to help them fully recover. I am also thankful for these organizations and all the volunteers across Texas that have been essential to the recovery effort and helping rebuild Texas.”

While visiting with the volunteers and affected families, the Governor picked up a paint brush and did a little painting at one home.

gov1 Governor Abbott Visits Homes Being Rebuilt After Hurricane Harvey

Governor Greg Abbott visits homes rebuilt after Hurricane Harvey (Office of the Governor)

Harvey made landfall in South Texas last August. Torrential rain swamped parts of Houston and surrounding areas.

Sixty-eight people were killed and the hurricane caused $125 billion in damage.

 

