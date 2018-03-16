IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a double shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday in Irving.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of W. Airport Freeway and found two victims that had been shot.

Witnesses reported seeing a fight right before the shooting and the suspected shooter leaving in a vehicle.

Both victims were rushed to Parkland Hospital where one died. The other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have responded to the scene but at this time the motive for the shooting is unknown.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010