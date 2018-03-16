FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – LOCASH’S ascent in country music continues, having been nominated for vocal duo and new vocal duo or group of the year. Honors, they hope to bring home from the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards.

But first, it is all about Friday night’s performance at Billy Bob’s Texas!

“First time at Billy Bob’s,” Chris Lucas said, “and we’re so excited…We’ve seen it in movies; we’ve seen other artists talk about it. And he we are, dude”; referencing Preston Brust, who said, “It’s going to be fun.”

The duo decided to make a go of it after developing chemistry entertaining crowds between musical acts at a Nashville bar more than a decade ago. Following a lost record deal, family tragedy, fatherhood and dwindling finances, they caught a break.

Keith Urban called, explaining that he was going to take “You Gonna Fly” — a song they wrote — all the way.

“I don’t cry very often, but, I mean, I literally held up my little boy like Simba does in Lion King,” Lucas said. As for Brust, upon learning the news, he said, “…stop the car. And I got out, and I just, and I’ll never forget, I just yelled.”

“You Gonna Fly” was a number one hit.

If you are going to Billy Bob’s Texas tonight, watch out for their new single, “Don’t Get Better Than That,” and be sure to catch them and other stars at the Academy of Country Music Awards, airing on CBS, Sunday, April 15.

CBS Local News will share more of its wide-ranging interview with LOCASH in the weeks to come.