CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Cresson, Dylan Mitchell, Hood County, Local TV, plant explosion, Texas, Tri-Chem Industries

CRESSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The girlfriend of the man who is missing and presumed dead after an explosion at a Texas chemical plant says she keeps calling his phone, hoping he’ll answer or that the rescuers will hear it and find him.

Amber Gutierrez, Dylan Mitchell’s girlfriend, was waiting Friday afternoon near the site of Thursday’s explosion at a Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, 50 miles southwest of Dallas. Mitchell’s brother and cousin waited with her.

Gutierrez says Mitchell moved with the company from their Arlington warehouse when they opened the plant about a year ago in Cresson.

She said he was a he was a jack-of-all-trades. She says, “He did everything around here. He gave his life to this place — literally.”

adylan Girlfriend Of Man Missing In Plant Blast Waits

Dylan Mitchell (Mitchell family)

Two other workers were injured in the explosion. One has been released from the hospital while the other remains in serious condition.

The search has been hindered by fire at the plant and hazardous chemicals. The Environmental Protection Agency as well as a hazmat team were at the Tri-Chem Industrial plant throughout the day making sure what left the chemical plant is safe enough for rescuers to go inside to search for Dylan Mitchell. He is the only one of 12 plant employees who is unaccounted for after yesterday morning’s explosion.

“We had multiple explosions in the building while the fire was taking place,” said Hood County fire marshal Ray Wilson.

screen shot 2018 03 16 at 6 55 36 pm Girlfriend Of Man Missing In Plant Blast Waits

Hood County plant explosion (Chopper11)

Mitchell’s brother says Dylan’s co-workers saw him kick a lid, causing sparks in the moments before the blast. At least six searches for the 27-year-old came up empty.

Investigators flew a drone over the building for several hours Friday.

The images will be used to build a 3-D map of the blast site. The one part of the building rescuers haven’t searched is where the roof collapsed.

“The Cresson Fire Department did try to make an initial entry into building before it collapsed but were pushed out by those explosions,” said Wilson.

Two other men were also hurt in the explosion. Hours ago, the sister of the missing Dylan Mitchell posted a message on Facebook, saying her heart hurts and she can’t imagine life without him.

Authorities also tell us the EPA continues to test air quality to make sure it’s safe. So far, the air has been determined to be safe.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch