MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators arrested a Sunday school teacher and volunteer at Parkside Baptist Church in Mesquite for sexually abusing a child.

Benjamin Baldiviez, 23, of Dallas was charged for offenses police said happened between March of 2017 and October of 2017 on church property and at other places during church events.

On March 15, 2018, Investigators arrested Benjamin Baldiviez, 23, of Dallas. He was charged with one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, with a bond of $100,000. Baldiviez was a member at the church for more than a decade.

Given the length of time he spent at the church, and access to children investigators said it’s likely there are other victims.

Anyone having information about other offenses is urged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972.285.6336.