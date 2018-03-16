CBS 11File Image (Photo by Matthew Busch/Getty Images)File Image (Photo by Matthew Busch/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email […]
Filed Under:Benjamin Baldiviez, Child Abuser, Children, Criminal, Evil, man, Pedophile, prison, rape, Rapist, Religion, Sex, Sex Assault

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators arrested a Sunday school teacher and volunteer at Parkside Baptist Church in Mesquite for sexually abusing a child.

image004 Police: Sunday School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing Child

Benjamin Baldiviez, 23, of Dallas

Benjamin Baldiviez, 23, of Dallas was charged for offenses police said happened between March of 2017 and October of 2017 on church property and at other places during church events.

On March 15, 2018, Investigators arrested Benjamin Baldiviez, 23, of Dallas. He was charged with one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, with a bond of $100,000.  Baldiviez was a member at the church for more than a decade.

Given the length of time he spent at the church, and access to children investigators said it’s likely there are other victims.

Anyone having information about other offenses is urged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972.285.6336.

