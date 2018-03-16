CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
(CBS News) — It’s official!

Iconic entertainer Reba McEntire will return to host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards™, which air live from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

This year’s show will mark Reba’s 15th time hosting the ceremony, last appearing in 2012 with Blake Shelton.

In addition to hosting Country Music’s Party Of The Year®, Reba is also in the running to take home a statuette for Female Vocalist of the Year and, if she wins, it would mark her eighth win in the category.

All hail the Queen of Country!

Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, when they air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

