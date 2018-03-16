REPUBLIC OF GEORGIA (CBSDFW.COM) – Skiers in the Republic of Georgia jumped for their lives and others were flung off a ski lift at a resort after a serious malfunction.

According to local media, at least eight people were injured after they were forced off the ski lift. There were no reports of any deaths.

Skiers were traveling downhill at the Gudauri ski resort when the lift got out of control and started picking up speed and moving backwards.

Video of the incident showed onlookers shouting and panicking as people were thrown off the lift.

Local media reported officials had contacted the ski-lift maker to investigate.