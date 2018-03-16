DETROIT (AP) – Syracuse is moving on and TCU is heading back to Fort Worth.
The Orange’s trademark zone defense contained TCU for a 57-52 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Marek Dolezaj #21 of the Syracuse Orange shoots the ball during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
They’ll face Michigan State in Detroit on Sunday in a matchup of schools with basketball lineage.
TCU shot 17 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
The TCU Horned Frogs bench reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)