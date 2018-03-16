DETROIT (AP) – Syracuse is moving on and TCU is heading back to Fort Worth.

The Orange’s trademark zone defense contained TCU for a 57-52 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

They’ll face Michigan State in Detroit on Sunday in a matchup of schools with basketball lineage.

TCU shot 17 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

