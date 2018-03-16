CBS 11(credit: Robbie Owens/CBS 11 News) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, wants a lawsuit brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels moved to federal court, and claims the woman could owe $20 million in damages for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The Friday court filing seeks to move Daniels’ case from a state-level court to federal court in Los Angeles.

gettyimages 72998070 Trump Lawyer Claims Up To $20M In Damages

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives at the 24th annual Adult Video News Awards Show at the Mandalay Bay Events Center January 13, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement. She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid.

The filing accuses Clifford of violating the agreement more than 20 times.

A separate filing says Trump would join a request to have the case heard by an arbitrator.

Clifford’s lawyer says it’s an attempt to have the matter decided in private arbitration, “thus hiding the truth from the public.”

Meantime her lawyer says she has been threatened with physical harm.

Clifford’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, tells The Associated Press his client had been “physically threatened,” but he isn’t providing details.

He won’t comment on whether the threats came from anyone tied to the president, the Trump campaign or the Trump Organization.

The State of Texas is also investigating why the non-disclosure wasn’t properly signed when it was notarized in Forney, Texas.

