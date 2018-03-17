CBS 11Texas Senate 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones […]
Deadly Shooting, The Oaks Mall, Thousand Oaks
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California. (Credit: CBS Los Angeles)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting at a Southern California mall, CBS Los Angeles reports. Deputies are not looking for any suspects.

The Ventura County sheriff’s department says on Twitter that Saturday’s incident has been contained and there’s no threat to the public.

The county fire department says the victim who was injured at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was being taken to a hospital.

Authorities are setting up a safety zone across the street.

A message left for the sheriff’s department wasn’t immediately returned.

