One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California. (Credit: CBS Los Angeles)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting at a Southern California mall, CBS Los Angeles reports. Deputies are not looking for any suspects.

The Ventura County sheriff’s department says on Twitter that Saturday’s incident has been contained and there’s no threat to the public.

The county fire department says the victim who was injured at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was being taken to a hospital.

Authorities are setting up a safety zone across the street.

A message left for the sheriff’s department wasn’t immediately returned.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)