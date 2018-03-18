AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Austin police arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of making a terroristic threat for emailing a bomb threat that prompted sponsors to cancel a scheduled concert at Austin’s South by Southwest music festival.

Austin city officials said in a brief news release Sunday that Trevor Weldon Ingram had been taken into custody. Conviction on the charge could get him up to 10 years in prison.

Police say the messaged threat was received Saturday afternoon at the venue for the concert by the band the Roots. Authorities found nothing suspicious at the site but sponsors, citing safety concerns, called off the show planned for Saturday evening.

The performance lineup included Ludacris, Dermot Kennedy, Jessie Reyez, Rapsody, Tank & the Bangas, Moon Taxi and other surprise guests, CBS affiliate KEYE reports.

Two people have been killed and two others wounded in three package bomb explosions this month elsewhere in Austin. Those cases remain unsolved.

