A group of teenagers who were being taken to jail were all smiles in a photo shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – No shame? The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida tweeted a picture Saturday of spring breakers being happily taken to jail.

Full bus of 14 #SpringBreak arrests by 2:40 PM today. We remind you we have #ZeroTolerance for underage drinking! 21 is the law -and it's strictly enforced for your safety and the safety of those around you. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tPso6vC8Bq — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) March 17, 2018

The photo shows teenagers that were arrested on St. Patrick’s Day being taken to jail on a bus, and they looked to be all smiles. One girl is even holding up her handcuffs to pose for the picture.

“We remind you we have a #ZeroTolerance for underage drinking!” tweeted the sheriff’s office.