DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is new hope in the search for a former Dallas firefighter who went missing one year ago.

Michael Chambers, 70, vanished March 10, 2017 in Hunt County, leaving investigators with hardly a clue about what happened.

The family of Chambers is now being given new hope after the remains of Christina Morris were recently discovered after she went missing for more than three years.

“It’s been excruciating,” said Suzy Losoya, the daughter of Chambers. “It’s been excruciating and frustrating.”

Chambers disappeared from his home in Quinlan, Texas.

Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies found a small amount of blood in Chambers’ workshop, but insisted there was no sign of a struggle.

An exhaustive search of the area yielded no results.

“Every scenario runs through your head when you don’t know an answer everything runs through your head and it’s terrible,” said Losoya.

The last known images of Chambers before he vanished were captured by a security camera at a nearby Wal-Mart.

Investigators said it is unclear if Chambers left on his own or was taken against his will.

“If my father is out there, I want to bring him home. No one should be left out in the elements. You should be brought home to be laid at rest with dignity,” said Losoya.

What gives her hope is the recent development in the Christina Morris case.

Morris had been missing since August of 2014 and investigators recently found her remains.

Team Christina has now reached out to Losoya to offer help in the search for her dad.

“It’s time to move on it’s time to stop. Go on with your life. And they didn’t. They continued to search, they continued to go. Now she’s found,” said Losoya.

She has now hired private investigator Philip Klein, who is looking at the case as a possible crime.

“Well there’s a lot of anomalies in this case,” said Klein. “This is one of those case were obviously people just don’t get up and vanish.”

Losoya has a message for anyone who is holding back information regarding the disappearance of her father.

“Do the right thing. Clear your conscious,” said Losoya. “Give a family peace.”

Investigators are offering up a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Chambers.

Losoya is asking anyone who’s out hunting, fishing or in the wilderness in Hunt County to be on the lookout for any clues this Spring.