By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Pen pal, Seniors, Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – What started off as a hand writing lesson has now turned into a friendship between a group of third graders from Good Shepherd Episcopal School and some seniors living at Presbyterian Village North in Dallas.

The students and seniors became pen pals this school year, and they have been corresponding through hand written cursive letters for months now.

The idea came from a parent and teacher at Good Shepherd Episcopal who thought it would be a good way to teach the children how to read and write in cursive.

Linda Cox, a resident at Presbyterian Village North said corresponding with the children (who she has never met) before has become something she looks forward to.

Cox said, “It’s been so fun, we’re so excited to go to our mailbox and get the letter.”

Over at the school the third graders in Mrs. Karen Gunters class are making sure those letters keeping coming.

Kate Mallard, a 9-year-old third grader said she has enjoyed learning how to read and write in cursive.

She said, “It’s fun because you don’t know if you’re going to get all the words right, but it just helps you learn.”

Levi Secker, also student in Mrs. Gunters added, “It’s fun and when you get the responses you can see the other person’s penmanship.”

In the letters they students talk about their hobbies, what they are learning in school, and they even ask the seniors question about themselves.

When the letters come back from their pen pals they say they anxiously wait to read them and share with their class.

Mrs. Karen Gunter said the students ability to learn how to write in cursive and put together a hand written letter hade drastically improved.

Gunter added, “Their letter writing is outstanding now, and it’s had lots of benefits.”

The students and seniors have never met in person, but there are plans currently in the works so that they may meet sometime in May.

