TEMPE, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police in a Phoenix suburb stated that one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when a woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock said in an email that the accident happened overnight, but did not say whether it occurred on Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital. Her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing driverless vehicles in the Phoenix area for months along with San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

Uber said on Twitter that it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

