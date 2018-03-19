CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CONCORD, N.H. (CBSDFW.COM/AP)The New Hampshire Lottery says it won’t appeal a judge’s ruling that allows a woman who won a Powerball jackpot worth nearly $560 million to keep her identity private.

The lottery said in a statement Monday that rather than appeal it believes the state Legislature should take up any possible changes in laws affecting the lottery.

File photo of lottery tickets. (credit: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

The woman signed her ticket after the January 6 drawing. She then learned that she could have shielded her identity by writing the name of a trust on the back of the ticket instead. Lawyers said she was upset after learning she was giving up her anonymity by signing the ticket, which the lottery commission acknowledged isn’t spelled out on the ticket, but is detailed on its website.

She sued the state lottery commission to stay anonymous.

The woman, known only as Jane Doe, was able to claim her winnings while the dispute played out.

