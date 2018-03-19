CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — A new male birth control pill is being called safe and effective by researchers in a recent study. The daily oral contraceptive known as dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU) is being viewed as a major breakthrough in creating a similar product to female birth control.

“DMAU is a major step forward in the development of a once-daily ‘male pill,'” Dr. Stephanie Page told Endocrine Society. “Many men say they would prefer a daily pill as a reversible contraceptive, rather than long-acting injections or topical gels, which are also in development.”

According to scientists, 83 men who completed the study showed “marked suppression” of testosterone levels as well as two hormones required to make sperm. Patients who took the largest doses (400 mg) on a daily basis had the largest decreases in testosterone however, researchers say the number of side-effects reported were low.

“Very few subjects reported symptoms consistent with testosterone deficiency or excess,” Dr. Page added. Some patients did note taking DMAU during the 28-day trial resulted in weight gain and a decrease in HDL (or “good” cholesterol).

The tests also found that DMAU had to be taken with food to be effective. Page and her team say long-term studies are now being done to prove that the “male pill” will be an effective complement to female birth control pills.

