CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Confederate War Memorial, Local TV News, Robert E. Lee, Task force

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A recommendation by Dallas city staff to save the Confederate War Memorial in downtown Dallas has some people involved in the decision-making process upset.

The same day last fall that Dallas city council voted to bring down the Robert E Lee statue in Oak Lawn, it approved a resolution, making “the display of public Confederate monuments… against the public policy of the city of Dallas.”

“I don’t know how more clear it can be,” said city council Phillip Kingston.

The city’s Office of Cultural Affairs, though, will recommend Wednesday spending $25,000 to add historical context to the Confederate War Memorial rather than an estimated $430,000 to remove it.

Kingston is not just opposed to that idea, he’s upset it’s even being suggested, following the city council vote.

“I’m angry. That’s not how this government is supposed to work. When the policy body votes 13 – 2 to do something very specific, staff better do it,” said Kingston.

“I feel disappointed,” said Sara Mokuria, one of twenty citizens appointed by the mayor and council to the Mayor’s Task Force on Confederate Monuments Task Force.
The group held meetings last August and September to study Confederate symbols in Dallas and make recommendations on their fate.

It recommended both the Robert E Lee statue and memorial be moved to a museum or educational facility.

“Unless you listen to the will of the people and follow, follow through, get the job done, it was a waste of time,” she said.

At least two fellow task force members told CBS 11 News they would be fine with the monument staying.

“I think I can live with it,” said Rene Martinez, who supported the monument’s removal last fall. “It’s huge. It’s large. It’s gonna cost thousands of dollars to remove it. It’s going to be very costly and it’s in a cemetery. To me, it’s a marginal issue at this point.”

City staff do concur with many of the recommendations that task force made.

It will suggest placing the Robert E Lee statue on long-term loan to the Civil War Museum near Fort Worth.

Staff did disagree on other key point – the renaming of four streets, Cabell, Gano, Stonewall, and Beauregard, which bear the names of Confederate generals.

City council will hear the suggestions and weigh in at its regular briefing Wednesday at 9 o’clock.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch