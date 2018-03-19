RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM ) – The Richardson Independent School District unveiled an education enhancement program to improve an academic deficit problem it faces.

“A lot of times people don’t associate Richardson ISD with campuses with high concentration of economic disadvantaged students. This year we decided to see them , and focus on them and focus on equity, to fill in those gaps for those campuses and students,” said Superintendent Jeannie Stone.

Four identified schools will receive additional campus support through the ACE program. Accelerating Campus Excellence (ACE) is a targeted campaign to improve student achievement.

Three-thousand students enrolled in the identified schools are set to be the beneficiaries of specialized teacher selection, longer school day and added financial investment from RISD, in hopes of narrowing an achievement gap for the identified schools, compared to other RISD campuses.

Bukhair, Forest Lane Academy, Marshall and RISD Academy are the listed ACE schools. The schools carry enrollment similarities, 90 percent of the students are listed as socio-economically disadvantaged. They are disproportionately minority student based.

The ACE program officially begins in June.