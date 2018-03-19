AUSTIN (AP) — Texas has posted a final draft of its plan for overhauling special education across the state.

The Texas Education Agency has been working on the plan since federal officials found that the state had illegally denied services to students with disabilities for years. The posting sets an April 6 deadline for public comment before it’s submitted to the U.S. Department of Education.

The plan posted Monday would create a professional statewide special education deployment system. It also calls for increasing special education staffing, providing better special education training for teachers and creating more tools for parents of children with suspected disabilities. Meanwhile, it would help school districts identify and help thousands of students who were previously denied special education services.