Filed Under:#MeToo, Entertainment, Steven Seagal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two women who say they were sexually assaulted by actor Steven Seagal are set to discuss their allegations Monday.

A press conference was held at the law offices of Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing Regina Simons and Faviola Daddick.

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office last month said they were looking into sexual assault allegations against the “Hard To Kill” actor.

gettyimages 644863218 Women Accuse Actor Steven Seagal Of Sexual Assault

Actor Steven Seagal attends the SMASH Global V pre-Oscar fight at Taglyan Complex on February 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images,)

Actress Regina Simons recently told talk show host Megyn Kelly that Seagal raped her in 1993 while she was an extra on the film “On Deadly Ground”, but it wasn’t clear whether the case being investigated involves Simons.

Simons is among several women who have accused Seagal of sexual assault over the years, including Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Rae Dawn Chong.

