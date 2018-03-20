AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Austin Police and firefighters are responding to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Lane in south Austin, at a Goodwill around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Austin Fire Department said it was a reported package explosion. on scene at reported package explosion.

One person was injured and first responders evacuated a building.

The victim, said to be an employee at the Goodwill, is a man in his 30s. The injuries are said to be serious but not life threatening according to Travis County EMS.

This is the sixth explosion in the city of Austin since the bombings started a few weeks ago.

More to come. This is a developing story.