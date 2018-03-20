PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Famed consumer advocate Erin Brockovich is visiting Plano soon.

Brockovich announced on her Facebook page that she would travel to North Texas on April 5 to dig deeper on claims the water in the area has become unsafe with high levels of chlorine.

Her announcement came in the middle of a city council meeting in Plano were the North Texas Municipal Water District briefed council members.

Directors with NTMWD announced it tested the water last Thursday and will release the results on Wednesday.

“There’s no way the North Texas Municipal Water District can hide on this matter. The water that we treated is going out to tens of thousands of faucets, spigots and hydrants,” said Billy George, NTMWD deputy director.

Representatives with the water district insisted to council members that their tests so far show no issues. At one point, emotions boiled over as one member in the audience got up and started yelling.

“That’s not what we need to know!” yelled the woman. “We have so much chlorine in it, more than a pool!”

NTMWD representatives said it is not using more chlorine than usual and that it is using the chlorine as a preventative cleaning measure, not a reactionary move to a specific problem.

“I kind of felt a little bit like the concern was minimized,” said Jaime Stephens of Safer Water North Texas.

Stephens said her group of concerned residents is not satisfied and are in the process of conducting their own independent tests.

“There’s something happening. We don’t pretend to be experts and know why. That’s other people’s jobs to find out,” said Stephens.

The City of Plano also said it will conduct independent test of its drinking water as soon as possible.