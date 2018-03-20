MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Head out into the sunshine and grab yourself some ice cream … it’s for a good cause.

With large portions of the country (not North Texas – woo hoo) preparing for snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.

I am #FreeConeDay, TODAY only. Start your summer fling in spring with one free small vanilla cone, only at your DQ. pic.twitter.com/OWBD3Vj9Go — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2018

It is the fourth consecutive year that the chain has raised money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In exchange for a vanilla ice cream cone, people are asked to make a donation to the non-profit organization that raises money for medical research and children’s hospitals.

Dairy Queen contributed nearly $300,000 from the event last year.

