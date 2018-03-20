CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Detective Jerry Walker, little elm, Local TV, Public Safety Honor Park

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Town of Little Elm unveiled plans to build what is being called the Little Elm Public Safety Honor Park.

On Tuesday, city leaders welcomed the public to the site outside Town Hall where the park will be built.

Renderings of the park show it will have monument memorials, walkways, trees and pergolas.

screen shot 2018 03 20 at 2 18 04 pm Little Elm Building Park To Honor Fallen Officers

Little Elm Public Safety Honor Park

The idea to honor first responders came from the recent line of duty death of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker.

detective jerry walker Little Elm Building Park To Honor Fallen Officers

Det. Jerry Walker (credit: Little Elm Police Department)

“The honor park is ultimately one more step in the healing process,” said Chief Rodney Harrison.

screen shot 2018 03 20 at 2 18 23 pm Little Elm Building Park To Honor Fallen Officers

Little Elm Public Safety Honor Park

While the idea for the park was sparked by Det. Walker’s death, Chief Harrison says the honor park will pay tribute to all first responders in the Town of Little Elm.

Inside that honor park will be a specific memorial for fallen officers or anyone that is ultimately critically injured in the line of duty,” said Chief Harrison.

The project has received some donations so far but the town is still looking to raise more money for it.

If you would like to donate, you can buy a brick with your name on it.

screen shot 2018 03 20 at 2 18 11 pm Little Elm Building Park To Honor Fallen Officers

Little Elm Public Safety Honor Park

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch