LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Town of Little Elm unveiled plans to build what is being called the Little Elm Public Safety Honor Park.

On Tuesday, city leaders welcomed the public to the site outside Town Hall where the park will be built.

Renderings of the park show it will have monument memorials, walkways, trees and pergolas.

The idea to honor first responders came from the recent line of duty death of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker.

“The honor park is ultimately one more step in the healing process,” said Chief Rodney Harrison.

While the idea for the park was sparked by Det. Walker’s death, Chief Harrison says the honor park will pay tribute to all first responders in the Town of Little Elm.

Inside that honor park will be a specific memorial for fallen officers or anyone that is ultimately critically injured in the line of duty,” said Chief Harrison.

The project has received some donations so far but the town is still looking to raise more money for it.

If you would like to donate, you can buy a brick with your name on it.