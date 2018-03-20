CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, michigan, Parents, Police, School Shooting, talkers

CBS Local — A Michigan high school student who was allegedly planning a deadly school shooting has been taken into custody after his parents alerted police about the threat.

According to reports, the 15-year-old student from Paw Paw High School had already stolen two guns from his grandparent’s home and was preparing homemade Molotov cocktails and a pipe bomb. “He came to us and said that he’s been really upset and said that he’s been planning to do something bad,” the teen’s stepfather said, via WNEM.

The boy’s parents added that their son claims he’d been constantly bullied at school after a picture of the 15-year-old in his underwear was spread around the school without permission. The parents called police after discovering their son’s plan for the school on March 18. Paw Paw Public Schools canceled all classes the following day due to the threat.

“There’s no question in my mind, there was going to be a terrorist act today. The guns were going to go inside a school along with the bombs, and it was going to be a bad environment today,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott told reporters. “These parents did a good job and I hope the public sees that.”

The Michigan parent’s heroic act comes just over a month after a Washington grandmother turned in her grandson for plotting to attack his school. That teen had hidden an AK-47 rifle and several grenades in his room but they were uncovered by police acting on the woman’s tip.

The Michigan teen is reportedly facing several felony charges and may be tried as an adult for the shooting plot.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch