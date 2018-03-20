CBS 11DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 7: Ryan Anderson #33 of the New Orleans Pelicans posts up against the Dallas Mavericks on November 7, 2015 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions […]
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The chairman of the U.S. House Homeland Security committee says federal authorities informed him investigators have obtained surveillance videos in Austin that “could possibly” show a suspect in the package bombing at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio.

schertz fedex 1 State Representative: Investigators May Have Surveillance Video Of FedEx Package Bomber

(credit: Jason Allen/CBS 11 News)

Congressman Michael McCaul told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’s been briefed by the FBI, ATF and Austin police about the situation. But he adds that investigators are still pouring through the surveillance recordings.

Austin police earlier said another suspicious package was discovered at a second FedEx center near Austin’s main airport. McCaul says evidence obtained from that package if kept intact could be key in finding the bomber.

McCaul, whose district includes Austin, says he hopes the bomber’s “biggest mistake was going through FedEx.”

