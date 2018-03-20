CBS 11DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 21: (L-R) Trevor Daley #6 of the Dallas Stars celebrates with Vernon Fiddler #38 of the Dallas Stars after Fiddler scored against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at American Airlines Center on January 21, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)Trevor Daley celebrates with Vernon Fiddler (Photo […]
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida elementary school teacher left a 4-year-old child alone while she went to buy marijuana.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says 26-year old Marsha Dolce was arrested Saturday and charged with child neglect and marijuana possession.

Deputies responded to a Davenport apartment complex Saturday morning and found a 4-year-old child crying outside wearing only a T-shirt and underwear. Dolce, who teaches fourth grade at Laurel Elementary in Poinciana, eventually returned home and told deputies she had left to help a friend with car troubles.

Deputies reported finding marijuana in Dolce’s home, and text messages on her phone indicated that she had gone to nearby Winter Haven hours earlier to buy the drug.

Child welfare officials removed the child from Dolce’s home.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Dolce.

