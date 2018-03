ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When an Arlington Police officer pulled a young man over for a traffic violation Monday night, the officer discovered much more going on.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted about the incident that led to the recovery of marijuana, Xanax, $400 in case and a 9mm handgun with a 30-round magazine.

Illicit drugs continue to represent a threat to our communities in North Texas. Multiple drugs and a weapon with a 30 round magazine was recovered off a known offender by @ArlingtonPD last night. Working traffic and traffic stops are important. #GoodPoliceWork pic.twitter.com/52LNmK4kH6 — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) March 20, 2018

Police arrested Brian Williams, 21.