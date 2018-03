SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake crews are working to repair a water main break Tuesday afternoon.

The city says it could take water division crews up to six hours to fix.

The water in the area has been turned off.

The city says the 12-inch main break happened at Southridge Lake Parkway between Bowie Court and Travis Court.

In the meantime, Southridge Lake Parkway currently has one lane of traffic open between Travis Court and Bowie Court while repairs are being made.