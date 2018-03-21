CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Best Of, Eat See Play, Kena Sosa, play
Colored eggs sit in an Easter basket. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Kena Sosa

There is more to Easter than the Easter bunny. Like most holidays, Easter is intended to be spent with family. Bring one and all and come out to celebrate at any of these family-friendly Easter events with those you love.

Under The Sea Easter Adventure
Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium
110 Rivercrest Boulevard
Allen, TX 75002
www.allenparks.org

Date: March 31, 2018 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Although the connection between rabbits, eggs, and water may not be crystal clear, what is guaranteed is that this mix of characteristics will provide a fresh, new way to celebrate Easter. The Under the Sea Easter Adventure, hosted by Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium is open to all kids, although for kids under 6, a parent must be with them as they hunt for safety’s sake. Pre-registration, at only $10, is required by March 29. At registration, age determines time slots for egg hunting in the water. Kids must wear swimsuits to join. Kids will get the chance to take their picture with the Easter bunny. Whether you prefer a photo with a wet kid or dry kid next to their Easter hero is up to you. Either way, it is sure to be memorable for everyone.

Citywide Egg Hunt
Kiest Recreation Center
3080 S. Hampton Rd
Dallas, TX 75224
(214) 670-1918
www.dallasparks.org/470/Citywide-Egg-Hunt
Date: March 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

One of the largest Easter egg hunts in Texas, the Citywide Egg Hunt is not limited to Kiest Recreation Center in Dallas but will take place in a total of three city parks including Kiest Recreation Center, Crawford Memorial Park on Elam Road in Dallas and Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center on Clymer Road in Dallas. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids can photo bomb the Easter bunny, participate in crafts and be part of an endless egg hunt.

Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt with the Bunny
Central Christian Church
4711 Westside Drive

Dallas, TX  75209
(214) 526-7291
www.centralchristiandallas.org

Date: March 24, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

What a unique spin on the classic Easter egg hunt for families. The Central Christian Church in Dallas revs up kids’ engines with a high-energy breakfast of pancakes with syrup before indulging in the feverish hunt for eggs. By the time their baskets are teeming, they’ll be ready for rest, relaxation and enjoying some quiet time of reflection.

Related: Best Places for Easter Candy in DFW

Roanoke Bunny Hop and Hunt
Roanoke Community Pool

416 S. Walnut
Roanoke, TX 76262
(817) 491-0454
www.thedriven.net

Date: March 24, 2018 at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Every year, the city of Roanoke organizes the Roanoke Bunny Hop & Hunt. It starts off with a 5K race and also features a 1 mile run for the avid athletes in the family. Whether as spectator or sprinter, kids will enjoy the following Easter egg hunt, yummy edibles, bounce houses and other surprises. This event is designed to bring families closer during Easter and also to give back to the community. The event benefits Roanoke Park Board Scholarship Fund.
Easter Extravaganza
First United Methodist Church in Grapevine
422 Church Street

Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 481-2559
www.fumcg.org

Date: March 24, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bring out the family, every last one, even the extended family to share in the joy of the Easter Extravaganza at the First United Methodist Church in Grapevine. This cost-free event brings big fun with games, great photo ops, crafts and stories that will delight and enlighten. Fill your Easter weekend with friends, family, faith and fun at the Easter Extravaganza in Grapevine.

Related:   Best Places to Take Family Photos in DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch