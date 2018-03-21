Colored eggs sit in an Easter basket. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Kena Sosa

There is more to Easter than the Easter bunny. Like most holidays, Easter is intended to be spent with family. Bring one and all and come out to celebrate at any of these family-friendly Easter events with those you love.

Under The Sea Easter Adventure

Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium

110 Rivercrest Boulevard

Allen, TX 75002

www.allenparks.org

Date: March 31, 2018 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Although the connection between rabbits, eggs, and water may not be crystal clear, what is guaranteed is that this mix of characteristics will provide a fresh, new way to celebrate Easter. The Under the Sea Easter Adventure, hosted by Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium is open to all kids, although for kids under 6, a parent must be with them as they hunt for safety’s sake. Pre-registration, at only $10, is required by March 29. At registration, age determines time slots for egg hunting in the water. Kids must wear swimsuits to join. Kids will get the chance to take their picture with the Easter bunny. Whether you prefer a photo with a wet kid or dry kid next to their Easter hero is up to you. Either way, it is sure to be memorable for everyone.

Citywide Egg Hunt

Kiest Recreation Center

3080 S. Hampton Rd

Date: March 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

One of the largest Easter egg hunts in Texas, the Citywide Egg Hunt is not limited to Kiest Recreation Center in Dallas but will take place in a total of three city parks including Kiest Recreation Center, Crawford Memorial Park on Elam Road in Dallas and Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center on Clymer Road in Dallas. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids can photo bomb the Easter bunny, participate in crafts and be part of an endless egg hunt. Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt with the Bunny

Central Christian Church

4711 Westside Drive

Dallas, TX 75209

(214) 526-7291

www.centralchristiandallas.org

Date: March 24, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. What a unique spin on the classic Easter egg hunt for families. The Central Christian Church in Dallas revs up kids’ engines with a high-energy breakfast of pancakes with syrup before indulging in the feverish hunt for eggs. By the time their baskets are teeming, they’ll be ready for rest, relaxation and enjoying some quiet time of reflection.

Roanoke Bunny Hop and Hunt

Roanoke Community Pool

416 S. Walnut

Roanoke, TX 76262

(817) 491-0454

www.thedriven.net Date: March 24, 2018 at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Every year, the city of Roanoke organizes the Roanoke Bunny Hop & Hunt. It starts off with a 5K race and also features a 1 mile run for the avid athletes in the family. Whether as spectator or sprinter, kids will enjoy the following Easter egg hunt, yummy edibles, bounce houses and other surprises. This event is designed to bring families closer during Easter and also to give back to the community. The event benefits Roanoke Park Board Scholarship Fund.

Easter Extravaganza

First United Methodist Church in Grapevine







www.fumcg.org Date: March 24, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bring out the family, every last one, even the extended family to share in the joy of the Easter Extravaganza at the First United Methodist Church in Grapevine. This cost-free event brings big fun with games, great photo ops, crafts and stories that will delight and enlighten. Fill your Easter weekend with friends, family, faith and fun at the Easter Extravaganza in Grapevine.

