By Kena Sosa
There is more to Easter than the Easter bunny. Like most holidays, Easter is intended to be spent with family. Bring one and all and come out to celebrate at any of these family-friendly Easter events with those you love.
Under The Sea Easter Adventure
Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium
110 Rivercrest Boulevard
Allen, TX 75002
www.allenparks.org
Date: March 31, 2018 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Although the connection between rabbits, eggs, and water may not be crystal clear, what is guaranteed is that this mix of characteristics will provide a fresh, new way to celebrate Easter. The Under the Sea Easter Adventure, hosted by Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium is open to all kids, although for kids under 6, a parent must be with them as they hunt for safety’s sake. Pre-registration, at only $10, is required by March 29. At registration, age determines time slots for egg hunting in the water. Kids must wear swimsuits to join. Kids will get the chance to take their picture with the Easter bunny. Whether you prefer a photo with a wet kid or dry kid next to their Easter hero is up to you. Either way, it is sure to be memorable for everyone.
Kiest Recreation Center
(214) 670-1918
www.dallasparks.org/470/Citywide-Egg-Hunt
One of the largest Easter egg hunts in Texas, the Citywide Egg Hunt is not limited to Kiest Recreation Center in Dallas but will take place in a total of three city parks including Kiest Recreation Center, Crawford Memorial Park on Elam Road in Dallas and Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center on Clymer Road in Dallas. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids can photo bomb the Easter bunny, participate in crafts and be part of an endless egg hunt.
Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt with the Bunny
Central Christian Church
4711 Westside Drive
(214) 526-7291
www.centralchristiandallas.org
Date: March 24, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.
What a unique spin on the classic Easter egg hunt for families. The Central Christian Church in Dallas revs up kids’ engines with a high-energy breakfast of pancakes with syrup before indulging in the feverish hunt for eggs. By the time their baskets are teeming, they’ll be ready for rest, relaxation and enjoying some quiet time of reflection.
Roanoke Community Pool
416 S. Walnut
Roanoke, TX 76262
(817) 491-0454
www.thedriven.net
Date: March 24, 2018 at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Date: March 24, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.