CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect In Austin Bombings Blew Himself Up Along Interstate-35 As Police Closed In | Read More
Filed Under:bitcoin, child pornography, Chris Melore, cryptocurrency, Local TV, talkers

CBS Local — Bitcoin’s roller coaster ride may be about to take a disturbing new turn after researchers claim the cryptocurrency’s digital ledger contains child pornography.

Bitcoin’s blockchain is the distributed document that records every bitcoin transaction however, it also stores some non-financial data and files. According to German researchers, someone has used the ledger to store files with links to child porn and other malicious content. In their paperA Quantitative Analysis of the Impact of Arbitrary Blockchain Content on Bitcoin, the writers warn that anyone using the blockchain could be unknowingly participating in a crime.

“Our analysis shows that certain content, e.g., illegal pornography, can render the mere possession of a blockchain illegal,” researchers from RWTH Aachen University wrote. The study found at least eight files in the open-source blockchain that contain sexual content; three of those files reportedly contain material that would be illegal in “almost all jurisdictions.” RWTH Aachen also found 274 links to child abuse material in the files, about half of those are allegedly tied to the dark web.

“Since all blockchain data is downloaded and persistently stored by users, they are liable for any objectionable content added to the blockchain by others,” the study explains. Unfortunately, the illegal content is reportedly stuck within the Bitcoin blockchain because removing the files would unravel the entire ledger.

As Mashable explains:

“The problem with this is Bitcoin’s immutability — you simply cannot remove a block from the blockchain. Imagine laying single bricks on top of one another — brick after brick after brick. Take one out and the entire thing crumbles. This is good for financial transactions, as it makes it impossible to double-spend your money, but it’s problematic when you have an illegal image or link in there.”

Bitcoin has been warned in the past about attempts to corrupt the popular online currency. In 2015, Interpol issued a warning that hackers may try to inject malware into cryptocurrency blockchains which would infect the computers of people mining Bitcoin. The German study did not find any malware in the Bitcoin blockchain at the moment.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch