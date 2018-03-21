ROUND ROCK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bombing suspect Mark Conditt’s family says they are “devastated and broken” at the news of his involvement.

The Conditt family released a statement Wednesday afternoon expressing shock and grief, as well as offering their “prayers for those families who have lost loved ones … and for the soul of our Mark.”

Conditt’s uncle, Mike Courtney, tells The Associated Press he doesn’t “know that anybody saw this coming.” Courtney described his nephew as a smart, intelligent and kind “computer geek.”

The family’s statement says they had “no idea of the darkness that Mark must have been in.”

Austin police say Conditt died overnight after he set off an explosive device inside of his vehicle in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot as SWAT teams closed in.