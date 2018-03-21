CBS 11Plums and rapes ae displayed at a market. (credit: hristopher Furlong/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales […]
TXA 21Plums and rapes ae displayed at a market. (credit: hristopher Furlong/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Plums and rapes ae displayed at a market. (credit: hristopher Furlong/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click […]
KRLDPlums and rapes ae displayed at a market. (credit: hristopher Furlong/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website […]
105.3 The FanPlums and rapes ae displayed at a market. (credit: hristopher Furlong/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club […]
Filed Under:ATF, Austin Bomber, Crime, Local TV News, Mark Conditt, Police, suicide

ROUND ROCK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bombing suspect Mark Conditt’s family says they are “devastated and broken” at the news of his involvement.

The Conditt family released a statement Wednesday afternoon expressing shock and grief, as well as offering their “prayers for those families who have lost loved ones … and for the soul of our Mark.”

mark conditt Bombing Suspects Family Describes Him As Kind, Computer Geek

Austin police say Conditt died overnight after he set off an explosive device inside of his vehicle in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot as SWAT teams closed in.

Conditt’s uncle, Mike Courtney, tells The Associated Press he doesn’t “know that anybody saw this coming.” Courtney described his nephew as a smart, intelligent and kind “computer geek.”

The family’s statement says they had “no idea of the darkness that Mark must have been in.”

Austin police say Conditt died overnight after he set off an explosive device inside of his vehicle in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot as SWAT teams closed in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch