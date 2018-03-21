CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect In Austin Bombings Blew Himself Up Along Interstate-35 As Police Closed In | Read More
Filed Under:Baseball, Local TV, Milwaukee Brewers, MLB, Movies, The Sandlot, YouTube

PHOENIX (AP) – Even before the start of the season, the Milwaukee Brewers have their first hit.

Milwaukee released a 2-minute, 35-second video celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie “The Sandlot” last weekend, featuring Brewers players dressed as characters from the film reciting the movie’s lines.

Hank, the dog who is Milwaukee’s mascot, played The Beast — a ferocious dog in the movie that the kids were frightened of when they went to retrieve home run balls. Hank is a cuddly white mixed-breed whom the Brewers adopted as a pup during spring training in 2014.

“It’s probably my all-time favorite baseball movie,” said infielder Eric Sogard, who with the spectacles he often wears was asked to play the role of Michael “Squints” Palledorous. “Anytime that movie’s on, I love watching it. Squints, man, I play wearing glasses, so I feel like that nickname has been thrown around at me every once in a while.”

screen shot 2018 03 21 at 7 55 43 am Brewers Players Celebrate The Sandlot Anniversary In Online Video

(credit: Milwaukee Brewers)

“The Sandlot” is about an adult reminiscing on his younger days playing ball with his friends in an empty lot and the baseball history they learned.

“We had a blast doing it,” said catcher Stephen Vogt, who played the role of the portly Hamilton “Ham” Porter. “It’s pretty cool to hear from people that they enjoyed it, and that’s kind of why we did it, was to make people smile and make people laugh.”

Caitlin Moyer, the Brewers’ director of new media, said Vogt helped direct.

“He really took ownership of it,” Moyer said. “He was that passionate about the movie.”

Outfielder Christian Yelich, acquired from Miami during the offseason, played the true baseball talent in the movie, Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez. Other Brewers in the video included outfielder Brett Phillips, pitchers Chase Anderson, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress, catcher Jett Bandy and utility player Hernan Perez.

“Obviously remembering the lines was pretty hard at the time. It makes you appreciate actors,” Yelich said. “Acting is hard, I don’t think our acting was great but we had a lot of fun with it.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch