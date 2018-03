BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple of workers servicing a La Quinta Hotel sign at 1809 Highway 121 in Bedford, Texas were electrocuted around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bedford Fire Department said one patient was rushed to the hospital via medical helicopter. The other by ground ambulance.

The city of Bedford has not released information on their condition or any information on what led to the apparent accident.

This is a developing story.