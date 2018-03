DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for a man who somehow swapped his photo on someone else’s driver’s license and bought a luxury car.

It happened at the Audi Dallas dealership on February 20.

After showing his doctored ID, then completing all the required paperwork, the man drove off with a 2013 Porsche 911.

If anyone has any information about this person, please contact Detective Monreal with the Dallas Police Department Financial Investigation Unit at 214.671.3511.