Filed Under:Local TV, Mansfield ISD, MISD, school safety, school safety meetings, School Shootings

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the age of school shootings and almost weekly threats on social media, Mansfield ISD is looking to dialogue with the community more.

MISD will host three community meetings to address the district’s safety measures and give the public an opportunity to provide feedback next month.

The school safety meetings will be held at the following locations and times and hosted by Superintendent Dr. Jim Vaszauskas:

Monday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. – Facebook Live
(watch it online at facebook.com/mansfieldisd Opens a New Window. )

Tuesday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m – Legacy High School Performing Arts Center,
1263 N. Main Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. – Lake Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, 101 N. Day Miar Road, Mansfield, TX 76063

All parents/guardians, students, staff and community members are invited to attend any of these meetings.

