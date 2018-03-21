CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jack Fink
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Municipal Water District says results of its latest tests show the drinking water is safe for its 1.7 million customers.

The district, which supplies water to Plano and other cities, is trying to reassure residents after environmental activist Erin Brockovich raised concerns in a series of Facebook posts.

The district says its latest tests for triahlomethanes, a disinfection byproduct, show results fall within the EPA’s guidelines.

In Plano, in the district’s northern end, there were 54 parts per billion, and in Forney, the district’s southern end, there were 71 parts per billion.

They’re lower than the EPA limit, an annual average of 80 parts per billion.

screen shot 2018 03 20 at 6 45 14 pm North Texas Municipal Water District: New Tests Show Water Remains Safe

Plano water treatment facility (CBS11)

The tests come during the district’s annual month-long period in which its conducting chlorine maintenance in the system to prepare for the hot summer months.

The district says these disinfection byproducts are typically at their highest levels during this period.

Brockovich sounded the alarm last week about the district’s use of chlorine maintenance claiming water districts do this when they lose control of their water quality.

But the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says the water district and the city of Plano comply with federal and state drinking water standards.

Brockovich continues to question the district in her posts.

She’s now planning to come to Plano April 5 to meet with residents.

Sabrina Chesney, a mother of two in Plano, is hoping to attend. “I just want to know I’m doing my due diligence and becoming an educated resident of Plano.”

Chesney says for years, they have taken precautions because of their concerns over the water.

She and her husband Chad try to neutralize the bathwater for their young daughters after noticing they occasionally develop skin rashes.

They’ve also ordered bottled water to drink.

Chesney says while she is cautiously optimistic about the water district’s latest test results, “I do believe there are still many questions to be answered and just more information communicated to the residents of Plano.”

The city of Plano began conducting tests of its own water Wednesday and will continue Thursday.

Results should return by next Wednesday.

Chesney says she has now joined the group Safer Water North Texas which is coordinating Brockovich’s visit.

