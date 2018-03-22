DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been three weeks and officials with Atmos Energy say crews are nearly done replacing gas pipelines in a northwest Dallas neighborhood.

It was on March 1 when Atmos announced they were shutting down the natural gas system in an area where a deadly house explosion, several fires and gas leaks had occurred. The most recent update from Atmos says that about 86-percent of the infrastructure, including natural gas mains and service lines, has been installed.

In a statement released Wednesday, David Park, the VP of Utility Operations, said, “We are grateful to the community and the affected residents who have been understanding and patient as our crews work day and night to replace 152,000 feet of pipe and 2,435 service lines on our distribution system.”

And while Atmos originally said residents would be without natural gas service for approximately three weeks, right now there is no definitive completion date for the project.

For nearly a month Atmos crews, contractors and plumbers have been working around-the-clock to get natural gas flowing again. The company began the massive repair project days after a natural gas leak caused a house explosion that killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers.

The replacement project has left some 2,800 homes, meaning people in the impacted areas have either been living in their homes without natural gas (hot water and heat) or have opted to stay with friends, relatives or in hotels until the lines were replaced. Atmos has been providing a stipend for displaced families.

While the anticipated three week deadline will not be met for some, Atmos says they are “on schedule with its pipe replacement in Northwest Dallas.”

Atmos continues to update their interactive map and dedicated website with the latest on the progress of the new infrastructure installation.