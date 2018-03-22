DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas School Board is slated to vote on the closure, then reopening of two Love Field/Cedar Springs area schools.

Sam Houston Elementary School and Onésimo Hernandez School face proposed closures are the end of the school year, based on low enrollment. Hernandez, a campus built near Love Field in 2005, has 500 students.

Houston, built in 1909, sits two blocks from busy Cedar Springs Road, has 200 students. The district would move students to other campuses, then repurpose the schools for specialized programs, such as a Montessori school at Hernandez.

Houston Parent Chris Lamont transferred his child to Houston from his Lakewood area school, based on the academic performance at Houston. “We don’t need to go anywhere, we have a school in Sam Houston, it should be here, and we add more people,” Lamont said.

Late Thursday, school district officials confirmed a compromise was in the works. Current students at Houston will be allowed to stay, while the district repurposes the campus. “Doing a transformation school will allow us to keep the students at Sam Houston, and add students to the model. I think that’s a compromise we can live with,” DISD School Leadership Chief Stephanie Elizalde said.

The board is scheduled to vote on the campus matters Thursday evening.