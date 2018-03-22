CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Football, Green Bay Packers, Joe Thomas, Local TV, NFL

FRISCO (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys have made their first acquisition since NFL free agency opened a week ago.

Free-agent linebacker Joe Thomas has reached a two-year deal with the Cowboys, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been signed, and there was no announcement from the team.

Thomas started eight of his 42 games the past three seasons for the Green Bay Packers. He was also a contributor on special teams.

gettyimages 619320956 Source Says Cowboys Have Reached Deal With LB Joe Thomas

(credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Undrafted out of South Carolina State, Thomas initially signed with the Packers in 2014 and spent part of that season on their practice squad. After being a preseason roster cut by Green Bay in 2015, he then was on the practice squad in Dallas before being signed to the Packers’ active roster and making his NFL debut, playing 14 games that season.

The Cowboys lost linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Kyler Wilber in free agency. Hitchens signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Wilber signed with the Oakland Raiders.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

