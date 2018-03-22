COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country are up this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide average price at the pump rose 6 cents this week to reach $2.35 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.57 per gallon of gasoline, which is up 4 cents from a week ago.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.24 per gallon. Midland has the most expensive gasoline statewide this week at an average $2.54 per gallon.

AAA officials say federal government experts report consumer gasoline demand is at the highest level on record for March, while gasoline inventories in the U.S. are on the decline.

