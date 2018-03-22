CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More than $2.3 million in grant funding has been allocated to provide long-term recovery services to survivors of the November 2017 mass shooting at a South Texas church that killed 25 people.

The massacre at the First Baptist Church of Sunderland Springs also left an unborn child dead, bringing the official death toll to 26.

gettyimages 872644172 e1510518252864 $2.3 Million To Help Texas Church Shooting Survivors Recover

Visitors pay respects at a memorial where 26 crosses were placed to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Thursday that the money will go toward providing counseling and other mental health services to those suffering the traumatic effects of the shootings.

“The act of pure evil inflicted on the faithful people of Sutherland Springs on November 5, 2017 will deeply affect the community, especially the surviving victims, for the rest of their lives,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why it is so important that we continue to offer any necessary support to our fellow Texans still suffering from this tragedy. I hope these services will provide some relief and comfort for those Texans that need it the most.”

It also will provide legal services to help survivors of those killed with probate, wills, estates and child custody rights.

The suspected gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents as he left the church.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

